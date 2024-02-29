Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Plan £30M Bid for Brazilian Wonderkid

Having been linked heavily with a move for Fluminense midfielder André Trinidad last summer only to instead opt for a Wataru Endo-Ryan Gravenberch double swoop, the rumour mongers haven’t had a Brazilian to link with Liverpool for a little while now.

That appears set to change, though, with growing chatter in the Brazilian press around the future of 18-year-old Palmeiras winger Luis Guilherme, who has now made 26 senior appearances and is said to be high on the transfer lists for Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Liverpool.

The youngster has been dubbed either the next Rivaldo or the next Mbappe depending on which outlet is doing the talking, and to go along with such lofty projections he’s said to be carrying a similarly lofty £30M price tag despite having yet to register a senior goal.

That’s a stat line and price tag likely to raise a few eyebrows, and as yet at least there’s been nothing reliable from the Liverpool end—or any trustworthy outlets elsewhere in Europe—about a potential move to England for the youngster, with all the chatter so far coming out of Brazil.

Still, for whatever it might be worth, that chatter has Liverpool as the most likely destination for Guilherme, with Liverpool representatives supposedly having been in regular contact with the player and his family and feeling confident he will come good on his promise.