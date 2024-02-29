Director and Manager Search Round-Up: Return of the Mike, LFC Make Contact with Xabi

Yesterday was a pretty crazy day in Liverpool FC rumour land, so let’s get started.

The ball got rolling with a story from several Liverpool-based journalists, including Paul Joyce of The Times. Fenway Sports Group are reportedly making another attempt to bring Michael Edwards, our former sporting director, back to the club. This would see a reversal of how transfer business has been conducted in the past few years, with seemingly more control over transfers having been given to Klopp.

The reports have indicated that Edwards would want greater control at Liverpool if he is to return, with a preference not to be Sporting Director, but for a Football CEO-like role, like what Mike Gordon has been for the club in the past. A stake in FSG or the club itself has also been mentioned.

Reports have mentioned that this role would still have a Sporting Director sitting under Edwards’ role in the new structure. We shall wait and see.

In a separate story, the beat reporters for Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen in Germany reported that Liverpool have made contact with Xabi Alonso’s agent and Bayer Leverkusen.

Depending on who you ask, their assessment of how likely Alonso is to join Liverpool will differ. The German guys like Falk and Florian Plettenberg think he’ll stay in Leverkusen or go to Bayern. Meanwhile, Fraudrizio Roman thinks it’s unlikely he stays in the Bundesliga, and guys like Sacha Tavolieri (yes, it’s the Lavia guy!) think he is headed to Merseyside. No idea, how a Belgian journalist is getting information on a Spanish guy in the German league, but it sounds good, so no complaints from me there.

It’s going to be a long two or three months until the end of the season. Strap yourselves in, folks.