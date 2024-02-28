Amorim Release Clause Revealed

Liverpool FC clearly seem to have Xabi Alonso as their first-choice target to step into Jürgen Klopp’s shoes as manager this summer, but should that fail to materialise due to Bayern Munich reasons, they seem to have their eyes on Sporting CP’s Rúben Amorim as the alternative.

According to David Ornstein on The Athletic Football Podcast, there is a release clause in Amorim’s contract that will enable other clubs to get him:

“Ruben Amorim’s got a release clause in his contract.” “It was, I think a year ago when Chelsea spoke to him, it was up at €20 million. “Now I understand it’s €10 million, which people might feel is low, especially if it was a player signing. But that is high for a managerial appointment, whether we like it or not.”

With vacancies at Liverpool, Bayern, and Barcelona already and potential ones in Chelsea and Manchester United, there will be a race for managers in the summer. €10 million is a lot for a managerial appointment; €25 million was the price for Julian Nagelsmann to move to Bayern in 2021. Still, if that’s the guy they want, I believe Liverpool will be prepared to pay it to make the move happen.

If Liverpool do get Alonso, it will be interesting to see if Amorim does move somewhere else. As mentioned by Ornstein, he interviewed for the Chelsea job previously, but they opted for Graham Potter instead. With names like De Zerbi being earmarked for a move to a bigger club, perhaps Amorim will have more choices than just the messes of Chelsea and United to choose from.