Rumour Mongering: Pep Lijnders in Talks to Become Ajax Manager

According to a report from TalkSPORT, Liverpool FC assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders is in talks to become the manager of Ajax Amsterdam this summer.

The Dutchman had already confirmed his departure from Anfield, ruling himself out of the race to take over from Jürgen Klopp, with an eye on a head managerial gig in mind. If that’s the case, he certainly has landed a big job.

Ajax are currently in the midst of one of their worst-ever seasons ever, currently sitting in fifth place, a whopping 29 points behind league leaders PSV Eindhoven. They started the season under Maurice Steijn, who was fired in October after leading Ajax to a club record low of five points from seven games. John van ‘t Schip, his replacement, has steadied things somewhat but is only managing on an interim basis and it looks like he’ll be replaced in the summer.

If he does take the job, he’ll have a big rebuild on his hands, with much of the foundational pieces for success removed from the club. He’ll be reunited with former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, whose powers of miracles will surely come in handy.