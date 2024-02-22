Rumour Mongering: Reds in Race for Palmeiras Winger

One of the main reasons for Liverpool’s success in recent years — besides the singular head coach they’ve been fortunate enough to employ — is how well their player recruitment has worked, not only on its own, but in tandem with their talent development in-house.

With the exception of Harvey Elliott — and even that obvious diamond spent a year on loan in the Championship before stepping into the first team picture — Liverpool have rarely signed teenagers for the first team. The typical Liverpool signing has either been an established player in their early 20s with room to take a leap, or youth players with a view towards long-term development.

This strategy has undeniably borne delectable fruit, but has also faced criticism from certain corners of the fan base, as the Reds occasionally end up paying a premium on a player they had already been linked with in the past, as they pick them up a year or two later when they have shown at the senior level that they possess the prerequisite quality. And while signing Alisson or Alexis Mac Allister for €8m before they went to Roma or Brighton, respectively, would have been cool, the approach also protects you from racking up a stable of young busts who eat up wages and disturb squad cohesion.

It is useful to keep this in mind when Liverpool are now linked with Luis Guilherme. The Palmeiras winger is rumoured to have a release clause of €55m in his contract and has reportedly been monitored by the Reds for a long time, with a summer deal — despite the lack of a sporting director or manager in place — being suggested.

Now, Guilherme crosses off the first three check marks on this writer’s list for evaluating prospects in the Brazilian Serie A, as he is 1) under 20, 2) actually playing and 3) not already signed by Real Madrid or Barcelona, but there is also not that much suggesting he’s worth Jeremy Doku money at this point in his career.

32 senior appearance at the age of 18 is nothing to scoff at, of course, but Guilherme has also yet to score or assist for the reigning champions, which most would agree is less than ideal for a wide attacker.

It’s not all bleak, though, as the lanky lefty is a highly effective dribbler, ranking first for his club — and seventh in the league — in successful take-ons, beating his man more than three times per 90 minutes, and excels at carrying the ball up the pitch and moving it into the box. A deceptively powerful first step and convincing body feints makes the Brazilian U20 international dangerous in tight spaces and he eats up yards in the open field with long, sleek strides.

Overall, it’s not a transfer that makes sense from a price, player profile or club strategy standpoint, and it feels far more likely that the Reds will be paying €80m for Guilherme in 2027 when he’s proven himself in Spain or Portugal, that he simply moves to one of the Spanish giants, or that we never hear from him again.