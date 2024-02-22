Rumour Mongering: Alonso “Already in Advanced Discussions” With Liverpool

After a day of the news cycle being dominated by Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel’s mutual parting of ways, and the club seemingly making Xabi Alonso their top target as well, it seems that most of it has been shouty-bits pushed by Bayern mouthpieces to give them and the fans something to shout about while the club slowly descends into chaos.

Journalist Georg Holzner from Kicker magazine (usually much more reliable for German football news than your average run-of-the-mill BILD tabloid rumours) dropped a tidbit about Liverpool FC and Alonso in a Bayern news item.

❗️Trainersuche beim #fcbayern: In England wird getuschelt, so erfuhr @kicker, dass sich Xabi #Alonso bereits in fortgeschrittenen Gesprächen mit Liverpool befindet und dass auch ein Verbleib in Leverkusen längst nicht ausgeschlossen ist. Bayern wird aber alles geben #lfc 1/2 — Georg Holzner (@georg_holzner) February 21, 2024

It reads: Search for a coach at #fcbayern : There is whispering in England, so @kicker learned that Xabi #Alonso is already in advanced discussions with Liverpool and that staying in Leverkusen is far from being ruled out. But Bayern will give everything #lfc 1/2

Well, it does make sense on several levels. Liverpool have already known of Klopp’s plans to leave in the summer since November, and all reporting so far has pointed to Alonso being FSG’s top choice to take over. Despite all the posturing that Liverpool will only make an approach at the end of the season out of respect to Bayer Leverkusen, we can assume that some initial contact between Liverpool’s top brass and Alonso’s camp has occurred because that’s how the world works. With Liverpool also seeking to fill their sporting director post, the club would also be able to offer Alonso his pick of running mate to do this with, as opposed to Bayern, who only recently appointed Christoph Freund to the position in September and whose boardroom seems to be perpetually in some pro-wrestling style beef with their manager in recent years.

All that is to say that I find the possibility of Liverpool being gazumped by Bayern really unlikely. But that’s not taking into account Alonso choosing to stay at Leverkusen as well, so who knows. But if we were to read between the lines, Holzner’s second tweet mentions that Bayern are looking at Zinedine Zidane, Hansi Flick, Stuttgart’s Sebastian #Hoeneß and Aston Villa’s Unai Emery as other options, which may be an admission that they know the pursuit of Xabi Alonso is unlikely to end in a favourable outcome to them.