Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Seek Summer Swoop for Guehi

According to a report from Matt Law of The Telegraph, Liverpool FC are interested in signing Crystal Palace’s 23-year-old English international Marc Guehi this summer, with Chelsea, the player’s former club, and Manchester United also said to be in the race.

While Liverpool will need to appoint both a sporting director and manager this summer, the centre-back is already said to be on a list of proposed summer targets, which isn’t surprising because this isn’t the first time Guehi has been linked to a move to Anfield. With links to both Guehi and Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo in recent months, the Reds look keen on attempting to shore up their defensive and homegrown player quota in one move. Whether a move is followed through will depend on the incoming director and manager’s opinions.

Guehi is contracted to Palace until 2026, and it is highly unlikely that he’ll be signing a new deal, which means a departure this summer will fetch the highest value for Palace if they do decide to move him on.

Manchester United’s potential approach will depend on whether they can get Dan Ashworth, recently placed on gardening leave by Newcastle, into his post for the summer. He is said to be an admirer of the player and was interested in signing him for Newcastle.

Chelsea, whom the player left for Palace in 2021 in a £18 million transfer, will be looking for a central defender with Thiago Silva’s likely departure upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season. They are not thought to have a straight buy-back agreement on the player, but a sell-on clause and a matching option could be factors in the race should they choose to pursue the player.

Of all the clubs mentioned in this piece, only Liverpool can likely offer Champions League football to the player. Let’s hope that works to our advantage if we do decide to pursue a move for Guehi.