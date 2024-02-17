Rumor Mongering: Klopp Praises “Exceptional” Xabi Alonso

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Jurgen Klopp made the tragic decision to leave Liverpool in the summer, and one name—Xabi Alonso—stands as the clear favorite to replace him.

So what does the current boss think of his possible replacement? Only positives, it seems.

“Xabi is doing an incredible job,” Klopp said in his pre-match press conference.

“The next generation is already there and I would say Xabi is a standout in that department. [He is a] former world-class player, from a coaching family as well, which helps a little, he was like a coach already when he was playing.

“The football he is playing, the teams he sets up, the transfers he did, it is absolutely exceptional. If you would have asked me eight weeks ago about Xabi Alonso, I would have gone ‘Oh my God!’ Always what I said.”

I’m sure these kind words will do nothing to diminish the ever louder Xabi Returns to Merseyside drumbeat.

Of course, whoever comes into the role will have enormous shoes to fill. Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are clearly the top two managers in world football, and have been for over a decade. There’s no real clear-cut number 3, especially with the new crop of managers.

As for the old crop, of course Klopp had to quip on them (and himself) too.

“The ‘dinosaurs’ if you want, [Carlo] Ancelotti, [Jose] Mourinho, [Pep] Guardiola, maybe me, we will not [manage] for the next 20 years - OK, maybe Mourinho will do it - but all the rest will not.”

Did he have to go in two footed on Mou like that? No. Is it funny? Yes.