Rumour Mongering: Barcelona Mohamed Salah Pursuit Over Before it Begins

Barcelona have identified Salah as their theoretical top attacking target but believe that signing him would be impossible.

By Noel Chomyn
Liverpool Training Session Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Barcelona believe that out of all the players they could sign to bolster their attack this summer, Liverpool’s 31-year-old Egyptian superstar would on paper be the absolute best possible option.

However, they also know that actually signing him would be impossible and have ruled out attempting to do so. Or at least that’s the story being offered up by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo this week.

Between Salah’s salary and Liverpool’s fee demands to even consider a sale (and perhaps with thoughts of the Reds rinsing them for Phillipe Coutinho still in mind), then, any pursuit is over before it began.

According to the Spanish rumour mongers, that means the Catalan giants have identified Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli or Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as top targets that they might be able to sign.

Salah has proven this season he remains one of the best players in the world, and with the Saudi Pro League looking a less likely option in recent months there has been increased talk of a new Liverpool deal.

Any new deal to secure his future beyond the 2024-25 season, though, will likely have to wait on the club announcing a new sporting director and perhaps also on deciding on their next manager.

