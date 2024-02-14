Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Consider Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly

Liverpool have been linked with now 25-year-old Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly since 2019 when the Bristol-born centre half was just 19 years old. Most recently, they were linked with him last summer when they were cast as competing with Tottenham for his signature.

It probably shouldn’t be a surprise, then, that with Kelly out of contract at the end of the season, the Reds are again said to be sniffing around the defender, supposedly seeing his home-grown status as appealing as a potential replacement for Joël Matip on the depth chart.

There has been significant chatter in outlets without ties to the club over the past few days that Liverpool are in the mix along with Tottenham and Newcastle for the defender, but for our part we’re going to register our skepticism on the Kelly front up front.

The emergence of Jarell Quansah and resurgence of Joe Gomez in many ways would seem to obviate the need for a player like Kelly, who somewhat worryingly has played in just 15 games while missing 13 in all competitions so far this season due to a series of injuries.

We’re also not sure we can ever remember a player who’s been linked for five years and actually ends up at the club, and it’s probably safe to say in cases like this that it’s simply a case of it being easy to throw Liverpool’s name into the mix for clicks given those previous links.