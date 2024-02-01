Liverpool Reportedly Reject Nottingham Bid for Caoimhin Kelleher

The idea of Liverpool selling first team players on deadline day whilst in the midst of challenging for silverware on four fronts would be an eyebrow-raising proposition, and so news the club have rejected an approach for Caoimhin Kelleher comes as no surprise.

While Kelleher’s one seemingly guaranteed match the rest of the way would be the upcoming League Cup final against Chelsea, having a quality backup to Alisson Becker as they strive to also win the FA Cup, Europa League, and Premier League is a necessity.

That reality didn’t stop Nottingham Forest from trying, though—and by way of something of an eyebrow-raising bid of £15M. Should Liverpool wish to sell and Kelleher wish to move on in search of a starting role, that kind of a fee would surely be available come summer.

On deadline day and given their current endeavours, the idea Liverpool would sell Kelleher for a fee representing the very low end of his plausible value is implausible—though it seems likely even a much higher offer wouldn’t sway them in the current circumstances.