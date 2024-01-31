Rumour Mongering: Tosin Adarabioyo Linked on a Free This Summer

A story from The Mirror’s John Cross and Mark Jones has linked Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo with a free transfer to Liverpool FC in the summer. In the summer, the 26-year-old English centre-back had previously shown up in some lukewarm rumours with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspurs.

Cross and Jones’ story says that Liverpool came out of their Carabao Cup semi-final at Craven Cottage last Wednesday very impressed with the defender, and with Tosin out of contract in the summer, a deal could be struck. The former Manchester City product has already attracted interest from AC Milan, as he is free to talk to overseas clubs about a potential move after the end of the season.

With Joël Matip’s injury and impending contract expiry, this could be a shrewd move if the Reds can pull this off. I kinda like it. From what I’ve seen of him over the years, Adarabioyo brings serious size and physicality with his 6 foot 5 frame and is an aerial duel monster. He looks speedy enough to play in a possession-based high-line and is strong in the tackle, with good positional awareness. I could definitely see him as an option to spell Ibrahima Konaté, and he’ll help with the homegrown quota as well.

It’s definitely a story to keep an eye on if it gains momentum as we inch closer to the end of the season.