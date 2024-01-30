Cardiff City Reportedly Want Liverpool’s Nat Phillips on Loan

Having established himself as a cult hero with Liverpool fans for his role in 2020-21’s unlikely top four finish, many assumed Nat Phillips might eventually find a mid-table Premier League home.

Subsequent loans to Stuttgart and Bournemouth—then in the Championship—weren’t that but at lest showed a player capable of contributing. A full time move never came, though, and his subsequent move to Celtic on loan fell flat.

Returning to Liverpool in January with Celtic not looking to extend his half-season loan for the remainder of the 2023-24 season, the priority has since turned to finding Phillips a new loan home.

According to The Times’ Paul Joyce, mid-table Championship side Cardiff City are the probable destination, with the Welsh club negotiating with Liverpool in order to bring in Phillips for the remainder of the season.

For Phillips it might seem a step back, but at 26 he needs to be playing regularly and it could be a club like Cardiff and not somewhere in the Premier League is where his longer term future lies.