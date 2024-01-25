Rumour Mongering: Reds Target Cut-Price Kimmich

Despite the injuries currently ravaging the Liverpool squad, last summer’s much vaunted rebuild of the Reds midfield is largely completed. The arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endō and Ryan Gravenberch constituted a full transition after the exits of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chambarlain and Naby Keïta in terms of both playing time and quality, and in all likelihood, other areas of the squad will be prioritised in future transfer windows.

That won’t prevent midfielders from being linked with one of the biggest clubs in the world, however, and the most recent name to have a liver bird next to his name in the papers is Joshua Kimmich. The 28-year old is out of contract in 2025, and according to Christian Falk, Bayern are hesitant both to extend his deal and letting him leave on a free, meaning a cut-rate move might be on the cards this summer.

While Kimmich is undoubtedly a phenomenal player, the German will be 29 in a month, and the Reds appear committed to their young core of players, and although replacing the off-pitch presence of a veteran like Thiago — who himself is highly likely to leave on a free transfer this summer — could be useful, it won’t be with a man in his late prime expecting to play regularly.

The ability to feature in both midfield and fullback roles would make Kimmich a terrific swing player, but again, it seems much more likely that should he leave, the German will join a club intent on making him a centrepiece of their midfield.