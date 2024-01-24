Rumour Mongering: Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal Wants Out as Liverpool Lurk

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal is about the last player you might reasonably expect to have linked with a Liverpool move. The 16-year-old is in the midst of a breakout campaign, with 28 total appearances for 1,278 minutes with two goals and five assists.

The youngster, who was born on the outskirts of Barcelona and grew up at La Masia, is also under contract through 2026 after agreeing his first professional deal. Despite that, there are reports in the Catalan press this week that he might be looking for a way out.

At least according to El Nacional, the young winger is convinced he should have even more minutes this season and may have had his head turned by Premier League interest, with Liverpool and Manchester City cast as the big bad boogeymen in the story.

Big spending bumblers Manchester United and Chelsea are also said to be sniffing around. We’ll just going to come out and say it, a 16-year-old in his breakout season with 28 appearances supposedly being unhappy about his playing time is very weird.

It’s the sort of claim one struggles to believe is true—though if it somehow is, it would be highly concerning in its own way. It’s far easier to believe that the player or his agent might be angling for a richer deal given his growing importance to the Catalan club.

Regardless, we’re highly skeptical there’s much of anything to the story, but this isn’t the first time a Barcelona youngster has been somewhat puzzlingly linked with a Liverpool move. We’d expect, as in past instances, for it to come to nothing in the end.