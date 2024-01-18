Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Could Exploit €15M Itakura Release Clause

Liverpool are always fond of a release clause that gives them access to a player at below market value, and there could be another such signing on the horizon in Japan and Borussia Monchengladbach defender Ko Itakura.

According to reports, the 26-year-old has a release clause between €10-15M that kicks in this summer and Monchengladbach are currently making efforts to get him to sign a new deal, offering him a raise in return for removing it.

Their efforts, though, are running up against the complicating factor of supposed interest in the player from Liverpool and Tottenham, with the player tempted by the chance to make the switch to the Premier League this summer.

Of the two, it’s Spurs who have been at least tenuously linked in the past, with Liverpool a rumoured new edition—and as always, it’s perhaps fair to question if the links represent real interest or are coming from the player’s end.

Whether the goal is to negotiate a better deal at Monchengladbach or incite Spurs to step up their interest, it’s never a bad idea to name drop the Reds. Itakura, though, is a solid player. And that release clause seems tempting.

Itakura is strong on the ball, solid in a challenge, and has pace to spare for a centre half, all of which would seem to fit the bill for Liverpool. However, it’s worth noting his aerial game is currently a little short of Liverpool standard.