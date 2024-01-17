Rumour Mongering: Celtic Want Owen Beck on Loan

According to Football Scotland, Glasgow Celtic are keen on a potential loan move for Liverpool FC’s 21-year-old left-back Owen Beck. To recap, the player had an impressive spell for Dundee in Scotland, before being recalled earlier this month due to Liverpool’s current left-back injury crisis, with both Andrew Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas out.

Since his return, the Reds have played two matches: in the FA Cup away to Arsenal, and the first leg of League Cup semi-final at home against Fulham. Beck missed the first game due to an odd suspension from accumulating too many yellow cards in Scottish League Cup. Humoursly, he was then seen getting his head yammered off by manager Jürgen Klopp in the latter stages of the Carabao Cup fixture.

Love this. Most managers don't even know the names of most of their academy players. Yet Klopp's went and fucked Pep Lijnders off to go and chew Owen Beck's ear off, about how Carol and Caroline's lasagne from the canteen gave him the shits. World class. pic.twitter.com/glP4VEYy15 — LB (@LBLFC_) January 11, 2024

The fate of this potential loan move could hinge on how quickly Robertson and Tsimikas return to training. Both are expected back in training soon, and if they do manage to get back into the squad after the break, it could save Beck from having to suit up in a game for us. If not, it is understood that Jürgen Klopp would prefer to have him available for the rest of the season while we are short-handed at left-back.

Under current FIFA Transfer Regulations, a player can only be registered with a maximum of three clubs in one season. This also applies regardless of what country that player has played in, whether in Europe, Africa or South America. However, During this period, the player is only eligible to play official matches for two clubs.

Hopefully, we weather the storm, and young Beck can go out and get more playing time to develop his skills again.