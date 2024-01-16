Rumour Mongering: Liverpool to Make Push for Chelsea Star Levi Colwill

Over the summer, Liverpool were interested in trying to pry Levi Colwill away from Chelsea following an impressive season spent on loan with Brighton. Chelsea rejected the approach and instead managed to sign the 20-year-old to a new long-term deal.

That hasn’t ended Liverpool’s interest in a player who by most accounts is England’s top young centre half, and according to the rumour mongers at HITC at least the Reds are ready to test the resolve of the London Blues and make another play at him this summer.

The theory is that while a player like Colwill would be off limits were he to play for any of Liverpool’s other league rivals, Chelsea aren’t most clubs—in that they’ve put themselves in a situation where they will almost have to sell some of their homegrown talent.

Last summer Mason Mount was sold to Manchester United. This month there’s plenty of chatter around Conor Gallagher to Tottenham. And, if the Reds have their way, just maybe there could be a Levi Colwill to Liverpool in the not too distant future.

All of this is because of Chelsea’s heavy investment in young, expensive foreign talent, with most of the Blues’ big money signings on massive eight-year deals. To balance the books, they then need to sell homegrown players whose sales count as pure profit.

The situation is exacerbated by Chelsea’s poor league results, and it will be especially problematic if they miss on European qualification this season. Despite all this, we’re skeptical they would ever sell a player like Colwil to a rival like Liverpool.

Still, unlike were he to play for any other top Premier League side—or any side with aspirations of being a top Premier League side, given Chelsea don’t appear to be one at the moment—there is a sliver of possibility when it’s Todd Boehly’s bumbling Blues.