Official: Calvin Ramsay Returns to Liverpool from Preston North End

It has been a difficult year-and-a-half for 20-year-old Calvin Ramsay, with injuries setting back the promising young Scottish right back since he arrived at Anfield in a £4.2M deal, a record sale for Aberdeen and one that spoke to how highly he was rated.

There were initial signs of promise for Liverpool, too, that suggested that despite still being a teenager at the time of his arrival, he had the talent and poise to deputize Trent Alexander-Arnold. Then came a series of injury setbacks he has yet to overcome.

He headed to Preston North End in the Championship this season looking to get back on track but further injury complications limited him to just two appearances, and when he regained something like full fitness he found himself down the pecking order.

As a result, he has now returned to Liverpool with his loan terminated. It is not clear if the intention now will be for him to work on his long-term fitness with the reserves at Liverpool or if another loan opportunity for the second half of the season will be sought.

Hopefully, whatever the future holds for Ramsay on the footballing front, it’s one where the young player can finally find consistent fitness and with it the chance to get back to the promising place where he was when he signed in 2022—and to then kick on.