Liverpool FC were linked with Chelsea’s Levil Colwill all summer as they looked for a left-sided centre-back to add to their defensive ranks. It never really seemed like the London club was just going to let the young, promising English defender go that easily.

That ultimately turned out to be the case as Colwill signed a six-year extension with Chelsea. He reveals he had a conversation with former Red, and also Soton player (Sotonite????), Adam Lallana about Adam’s former manager Mauricio Pochettino. Speaking to the Mirror, he said:

“I have had conversations with Adam.” “And he told me about how much of a good guy he (Pochettino) was and he thinks he is a really good manager and I took that on board when I was making my decision. “When I finally met him (Pochettino), I realized everything Adam said was true.”

You should have asked Adam about Klopp, Levi.