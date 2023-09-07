Grabara Sell-On Clause Delivers €2.6M Windfall

Liverpool FC are set to receive some bonus money as former youth product Kamil Grabara is set to move from Copenhagen to Wolfsburg.

Thanks to reporting from Engelbert Hensel of German publication Wolfsburger Allgemeine, we know that the 24-year-old goalkeeper was signed for a reported fee of €13,5 million by the Bundesliga side but will only join the club after the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Polish keeper joined the club’s academy in 2016, and spent two seasons on Merseyside playing for the U18, U19, and U23 teams. He left Liverpool in 2021, joining Danish side FC Copenhagen in a deal worth £3 million, with a 20% sell-on clause negotiated as part of the deal.

Liverpool will benefit financially, but seeing our ex-younglings succeed is also genuinely lovely. It’ll be a big step up to the Bundesliga, but the kid seems ready. All the best, Kamil. YNWA.