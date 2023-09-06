Rumour Mongering: Lindstrom Turned Down LFC Move Despite Being A Fan

New Napoli midfielder Jesper Lindstrom moved from Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal worth £25.6million plus add-ons last month. But he has revealed that it wasn’t the only offer on the table, as he turned down an approach from Liverpool FC, despite being a fan of the club. Speaking to Danish paper Tipsbladet (h/t Football Italia), he explained:

“It was Liverpool and I am a Liverpool supporter, so it would’ve been a madly fascinating experience, but would it have been an intelligent move?” “If I don’t play, then I may as well sit in front of the TV and watch them play there while I am at a different club. I am at an age now where I have to play football. “This is why I think Napoli represent a good change. It is one of the best clubs in the world and they said I will have many opportunities to play.”

We had previously covered this rumour, and while I had rated it as unlikely, it was because Liverpool were pursuing Romeo Lavia and André (oh, you sweet summer child). Still, in a summer of 8-year contracts and Saudi money, it’s nice to see a player actually assess what his career needs when making a move instead of just taking the money.