Rumour Mongering: Madrid and Liverpool Plot Salah-Mbappé-Rodrygo Three-Way

Over the summer, with Liverpool in the midst of a midfield rebuilt, there was a steady drip of stories out of Spain suggesting that the Reds were targeting multiple Real Madrid players and could sign any one of them if the Spanish giants moved for Kylian Mbappé.

Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni were the most talked about, with speculation rife that a sale of one could help fund Mbappé for Madrid. Nothing came of the chatter in the end, but that won’t stop the rumour mongers in Spain going back to the well.

This time around, with Liverpool’s midfield rebuild appearing complete, the chatter is around forwards instead, with Fichajes claiming that Madrid could be set to sell 22-year-old Brazilian right winger Rodrygo Goes to make room for Mbappé next summer.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could need to replace Mohamed Salah in 2024 should the star decide he’s collected all the accolades he wants in top flight European football and is ready to take on a lucrative semi-retirement as a 32-year-old in the Saudi Pro League.

Given the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema got their Saudi sportswashing paydays at 38 and 35 respectively, one would think Salah could spend a few more years gunning for titles, trophies, and records in England, but the chatter will be there.

And there are worse ideas for a post-Salah Liverpool than Rodrygo, who Madrid signed from Santos as a 17-year-old for a whopping €45M in 2018, should he be made available. Still, this all feels awfully speculative on every front, from Mbappé to Salah to Rodrygo.