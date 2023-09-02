Transfer Rumour: Al Ittihad Preparing £200m Bid For Mohamed Salah

Did you think that you’d get a break from the transfer rumours just because it’s the day after the transfer deadline day? Oh, you sweet summer child.

The hopeless tale of Al Ittihad’s vigorous pursuit of Mohamed Salah continues on. The bidding started at a laughable £100m. In this transfer economy? I’m probably worth just about that much, and I’m embarrassed to admit that I’ve never scored a single goal in front of the Kop.

After that, it increased to £120m + add-ons, slightly better, but still not enough to tempt the club, who have made it clear that Salah is not for sale. Well, now the rumour is that they’re willing to jump to a startling £200m to reach their goal.

According to the Echo, “It has been claimed that their transfer window is open beyond Europe’s, despite it shutting on Friday. Reports suggest players have to be registered by September 7.”

It appears that the Saudi Pro League manages their transfer window the same way a referee manages extra time. An interesting, but not at all surprising, for a league that appears to have no spending limit or guidelines.

As I was writing this a spider landed on my shoulder and made me nearly throw my laptop on the ground in fear. I tell you this because it feels like a good metaphor for the Saudi Pro League.

Anyway, Liverpool probably won’t sell Salah in this window, but who knows, maybe they could get them up to half a billion in the next five days.