Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Ready to Pay €55M for Hincapie in January

Having rebuilt their midfield over the past summer, attention next turns to defence in the land of Liverpool transfer rumours, with most seeing centre half in particular as the position that will need some strengthening moving forward.

As such, we’re bound to start getting stories about centre halves as we inch towards the January transfer window, and this week’s name is Piero Hincapie, Bayer Leverkusen’s 21-year-old Ecuadorian who was first linked over the summer.

Liverpool didn’t close a deal for Hincapie—or any other centre half—then, but at least according to the claims in Spain they’re ready to pay €55M for him in January in a move that would give a potential long-term target time to settle.

Reports in Spain about a Bundesliga player being targeted by an English club will certainly raise some skeptical eyebrows, but on paper the pacy, left-footed Hincapie seems a solid fit—or he would if it wasn’t for who the player’s agent is.

Hincapie, it’s worth remembering as it was when he was linked over the summer, is represented by the same agent as Moises Caicedo. With that player and agent having at best misled Liverpool, it’s frankly hard to see a deal happening.

If Hincapie was the Reds’ top target by some margin one could perhaps imagine them dealing with an agent who did his best to encourage them to make a British-record £111M bid for Caicedo only to then refuse to complete the deal.

It’s highly unlikely, though, that Hincapie, while good, is that player. But having already burned Liverpool to get one of his clients the move he wanted, it is easy to imagine Caicedo’s agent going back to that well again for Hincapie.