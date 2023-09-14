Liverpool Right Back Calvin Ramsay Returns to Club for Injury Treatment

Liverpool right back Calvin Ramsay’s injury struggles continue, with the 20-year-old returning from Preston North End this week due to the severity of the injury setback the young defender suffered at the end of pre-season.

At the time, a six to eight-week timeline was given for his likely return to action, with details of the injury not disclosed. At the time, he also wasn’t expected to return to Liverpool, instead staying at Preston to work on his rehabilitation.

A month later, though, manager Ryan Lowe says that while his loan hasn’t been terminated, the player has now returned to Liverpool, though the hope remains that Ramsay will be fit and able to return to them some time in October.

“Liverpool did want Calvin to go back to them,” Lowe noted today ahead of their game against Plymouth. “It was probably the right thing because he is their player. We’ve got to make sure he comes back right, fit, and ready.

“We don’t want to get him where we still have to do work with him. Last time, it wasn’t quite that. But, it’s about the kid now and making sure he is properly fit and ready to go. We will take as long as is needed to get him match fit.”

Ramsay missed the majority of the 2022-23 season due to injury that limited him to just two first team appearances, and the club and player had decided that a loan and the chance to play regularly this season was best for his career.