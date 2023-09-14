Rumour Mongering: Trabzonspor Eye Thiago Move Before Close of Turkish Window

According to Turkish outlet Aksam (h/t the Liverpool Echo), Super Lig side Trabzonspor are considering a last-minute move to sign Liverpool FC midfielder Thiago Alcantara, as the Turkish transfer window remains open until Friday. The Black Sea club recently made an important signing by bringing in Nicolas Pepe on a free transfer after he was released from Arsenal.

Thiago is yet to play this season as he continues recovering from the hip injury he sustained last season. His contract expires at the end of this season, and should Liverpool receive a good fee, he may go.

However, the season’s only just started, and the domestic cup and Europa League games will start showing up fast on the calendar after this break is over. Hanging on to Thiago as a rotation option and for veteran presence will probably make more sense than whatever small fee Trabzonspor is going to offer.