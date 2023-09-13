Klopp’s Agent Rubbishes Germany Job Rumours

In the wake of Hansi Flick’s dismissal from Germany’s national team manager post, the rumour mill has once again linked Liverpool FC’s Jürgen Klopp with the job. The Mirror had reported that seven other coaches have been added to a managerial shortlist, including Julian Nagelsmann and ex-Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal.

There is extra urgency for the DFB to land a permanent manager, with more international fixtures set to take place in October and November and Germany hosting EURO 2024 in the summer. Flick won just four of his final 17 matches in charge of the team, leading to his eventual sacking.

It’s not the first time that Klopp has been linked to this job, and his agent, Marc Kosicke, has once again had to deny his interest and availability.

Speaking to Sportschau, Kosicke was plain and direct in his denial:

“Jurgen has a long-term contract with LFC and is not available for the national coaching position.”

That's good news for us, although I can’t see Klopp having the temperament to be an international manager. His intensity and demeanour make me think he wants to be in the thick of things, running training sessions daily and brainstorming with his staff constantly. It’s not something he’ll get to do managing a national team. Perhaps it’s something for the final stage of his career, but not right now.