Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Battle Barca and United for Nico Williams

With the Saudi Pro League and that nation’s Public Investment Fund—owners of Newcastle United in the Premier League—pursuing Mohamed Salah on behalf of Al-Ittihad this past summer, we’re in for a year of stories about his future.

We’re also going to be in for a year of stories speculating as to who Liverpool might sign if, as expected, the Pro League and PIF return for Salah next summer—and if Salah then decides he’s done with chasing records in a top league.

On that front, outlets in Spain have of late rather begun to beat the drum for Nico Williams, the talented 21-year-old Athletic Bilbao winger not to be confused with 22-year-old ex-Red and current Nottingham Forest fullback Neco Williams.

Williams—Nico of Bilbao, that is—is especially interesting as a player whose contract is set to expire at the end of the current season, and after resisting signing a new deal many had expected him to be sold by Bilbao this past summer.

Despite his young age and likely departure, Williams remains key to Bilbao, with four assists already to show for his four appearances so far this season. Barcelona and Manchester United are rumoured to be the Reds’ main competition.