Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Tipped to Battle Spurs for Lloyd Kelly

All the way back in 2019, Liverpool were linked with an at the time 20-year-old Lloyd Kelly, a Bournemouth defender capable of playing at left back or centre half. We hadn’t heard much in the years since, but that could be set to change.

Kelly, who is now 24 and has increasingly played as a centre half as he’s established himself with The Cherries, is out of contract in the summer and there is little hope at Bournemouth that he will extend his stay with them at this point.

That means in January he’s free to sign a pre-contract outside of England, and by next summer he’ll be able to move to another English club on a free—and that could mean that Bournemouth will be open to a cut-rate January sale.

On paper, a homegrown player with Kellys profile as a centre half and left back makes a certain kind of sense, particularly if the Reds plan to stick with a system that sees Trent Alexander-Arnold inverting into midfield long-term.

Kelly, though, hasn’t quite hit the heights many were expecting of him when Liverpool were first linked with him way back in 2019, and he hasn’t been a nailed-on club for Bournemouth either last season or so far in the 2023-24 campaign.

That would seem to make him a depth signing at best, one whose value would be derived largely from his homegrown status—and on that front, Tottenham and Newcastle United are also rumoured to be looking at Kelly as an option.