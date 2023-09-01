Gravenberch to Liverpool Not At Risk Despite Bayern Missing on Palhinha

Over the past 48 hours, as Liverpool pushed to complete a deal to sign Bayern Munich 21-year-old want-away midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, there was chatter out of Germany that the deal could depend on Bayern completing the signing of Fulham’s João Palhinha.

Now, with the transfer window having slammed shut in Germany and the Bundesliga side unable to register new players, it has been confirmed that their push to sign Palhinha has failed. However, widespread reports suggest that will not put Liverpool’s deal in danger.

Despite those previous reports, the Reds’ €40M signing of the promising youngster who struggled for playing time in Germany last summer will reportedly go ahead, with the player in England and having already undergone his medical ahead of completing the move.

With the fee higher than initially reported, it may be that Liverpool agreed to pay more in order to avoid their Gravenberch deal being dependant on Palhina. Regardless, the player is still fully expected to be unveiled as the club’s latest signing later this evening.