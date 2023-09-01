Klopp Talk: “It’s Deadline Day, You Never Know”

Ryan Gravenberch is in Liverpool to undergo his medical and is expected to complete his €40M move from Bayern Munich in the coming hours, but in the world of transfers that just means it’s time to ask what might come next.

At least—or maybe especially—when it’s deadline day and most believed the club also wanted to bring in at least one defensive reinforcement this summer.

Jürgen Klopp, though, wasn’t going to be drawn into that conversation at his pre-match press conference ahead of the weekend’s game against upwardly mobile Aston Villa. Though he did leave room for a little hope.

“It’s deadline day, so I don’t want to kill the excitement for people,” the Liverpool manager said with a laugh. “You never know, but I am busy today with other things.”

Another significant signing this late in the window does seem unlikely, but then one does never know. Not for sure. And whatever else happens, at least there’ll be Gravenberch. Though Klopp didn’t want to talk too much about him, either.

“I cannot talk about that as nothing has really happened yet,” he said when asked about Gravenberch. “All the decisive stuff still has to happen so if something happens we’ll talk about it on Sunday.”