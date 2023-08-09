Oxlade-Chamberlain to Sign for Besiktas

After the expiry of his contract and becoming a free agent in June, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has decided to sign with Besiktas in Turkey.

There had been rumblings that the Ox would be taking his talents to Aston Villa in June, but instead of Birmingham, it now appears that he’ll be going to Istanbul instead.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has agreed terms on deal to join Besiktas and now will have a medical in coming days. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) August 9, 2023

All the best, Ox. Most of us will remember him barnstorming from deep in his debut season for us, with a couple of long-range bangers against Man City as the highlight. Still, his contributions to our title-winning season in 19/20 after his serious knee injury were rather underrated as well.

There’s obviously still a player in there who can contribute, and perhaps the level of the Turkish Süper Lig will see him thrive. Here’s hoping Ox can get plenty of minutes in Istanbul and be happy doing it. You’ll never walk alone, Alex.