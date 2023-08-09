Rumour Mongering: Nakamura Move Fell Through Due to Disagreement on Loan Plans

A couple of weeks ago, a low-key rumour from Foot Mercato linking Liverpool FC with Austrian club LASK’s 23-year-old Japanese attacker Keito Nakamura surfaced. As my colleague Audun has noted, the man is ridiculously good-looking and also quite versatile, able to play as a forward or winger. He scored 17 goals and dished out eight assists in 36 games last season.

Liverpool’s offer was apparently €7m with a loan move to let him return to the Austrian club on a loan deal this season.

Liverpool voulait Nakamura mais le prêter ds la foulée: refus du joueur.



Reims a fait part de son intérêt: joueur pas intéressé.



Séduit par Lille, le joueur ne voulait que Lille rien que Lille.

Accord contractuel mais Lille peut pas bouger. #LOSC #SDR — Mohamed TOUBACHE-TER (@MohamedTERParis) August 8, 2023

According to journalist Mohamed Toubache-ter, the problem wasn’t coming to an agreement with LASK. The player was not convinced by the club’s plans to loan him back to LASK. He is said to be currently keen on a move to Lille instead.

Oh well. Perhaps Nakamura will be one of those names we see come back into the Liverpool rumour mill in the future.