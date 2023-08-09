 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rumour Mongering: Nakamura Move Fell Through Due to Disagreement on Loan Plans

By dxtehsecks
Japan v El Salvador - International Friendly Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

A couple of weeks ago, a low-key rumour from Foot Mercato linking Liverpool FC with Austrian club LASK’s 23-year-old Japanese attacker Keito Nakamura surfaced. As my colleague Audun has noted, the man is ridiculously good-looking and also quite versatile, able to play as a forward or winger. He scored 17 goals and dished out eight assists in 36 games last season.

Liverpool’s offer was apparently €7m with a loan move to let him return to the Austrian club on a loan deal this season.

According to journalist Mohamed Toubache-ter, the problem wasn’t coming to an agreement with LASK. The player was not convinced by the club’s plans to loan him back to LASK. He is said to be currently keen on a move to Lille instead.

Oh well. Perhaps Nakamura will be one of those names we see come back into the Liverpool rumour mill in the future.

