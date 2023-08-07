Mohamed Salah “Remains Committed” to Liverpool for 2023-24 Season

With this summer being defined by an exodus of players from Europe’s top leagues to Saudi Arabia as that nation’s latest sportswashing project attracts a mix of aging stars in search of a final payday and the odd mid-table player with unrealized aspirations of moving to a top side, there has been plenty of speculation about who else could have their head turned.

For many, such a league’s top target would seem to have to be Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, now 31 years old and both one of the best footballers in the world and in the conversation for the game’s best-ever Muslim player. If the Saudi Pro League does have any desire to woo Liverpool’s star forward, though, it will have to remain unrequited for the time being at least.

“If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC.” So read a brief statement on social from Salah agent Ramy Abbas, addressing the quiet hum of speculation surrounding the player’s future that has existed this summer despite any real reason to believe he would depart.

At this stage, too, with the season set to kick off in less than a week and Liverpool already struggling to replace midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho—their two players who did have their heads turned by the Saudi Pro League’s promises of a payday—one imagines the club would have strongly resisted any efforts to pry away their fifth-top all time scorer.

Following a disappointing 2022-23 season, the onus is now on the club to ensure that they do whatever it takes to get their remaining transfer business done successfully in order to ensure that they don’t waste another season of one of the club’s all-time greats.