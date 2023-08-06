Southampton CEO Says Club Isn’t “Selling Assets on the Cheap”

Liverpool’s pursuit of Southampton midfield Romeo Lavia has stirred up much debate in recent weeks during this transfer window. The 19 year old Belgian made the move to the Saints last year from Manchester City, and has made 29 appearances so far.

Southampton have been demanding £50million for the Anderlecht youth graduate, while Liverpool have been willing to put up only about £40 million reportedly.

Southampton’s CEO Phil Parsons explained the club’s strategy with key players in an interview with the BBC.

“We won’t be selling assets on the cheap. That’s why we stood firm on a few. We will develop a lot of players over the coming years and there will be players who go on to join top-four clubs”, he said on BBC Radio Solent Sport.

“But we won’t be doing it at a cheap rate, we will be doing it at the going rate. If clubs want to place offers, we will look at them. We won’t be saying just yes to any offer through the door.”

With seven players out the door, Jurgen Klopp has been under public scrutiny to pad up Liverpool’s bench, especially in the midfield position.

The club is reportedly preparing a third bid for Lavia in the hope of getting Southampton to budge a little and sign the deal.