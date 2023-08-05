Rumour Mongering: Leeds United Interested in Nat Phillips

It is still summer and the transfer season is still upon us, with even more players likely to make moves away from Liverpool. This one, though, is not as unexpected as some earlier moves this summer.

A couple of reports are pointing towards Leeds United being interested in defender Nat Phillips for the upcoming season. Leeds, recently relegated, have already lost three defenders this summer break, with Diego Llorente, Rasmus Kristensen, and Robin Koch all moving on. So they’re in a slightly worse spot than we are, and are looking for center-backs to reinforce.

Phillips, instrumental in redeeming the 2020-21 season, hasn’t gotten much senior playing time since. At 26, he’s largely been on loan spells ever since, and isn’t likely to make the senior squad again as he is third or fourth in the picking order (unless bad things happen). Last season he made five senior appearances for a total of 232 minutes - not great but not exactly a reliable option, either. He has two years left on his contract but Liverpool have made no secrets about being willing to move him on in the past.

In addition to Phillips Leeds are looking at Manchester City’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis. At 21, the defender has also been on loan - most recently with Burnley and helped them secure promotion to the Premier League under Vincent Kompany’s tutelage.

A move to the Championship might not be too much of a stretch for Phillips, as he had previously helped Bournemouth to a promotion spot in one of those previously mentioned loan spells.

With slightly less than a month left in the transfer window, there’s plenty of time for this to turn into something or fade into nothing.