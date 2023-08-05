Romeo Lavia Included In Southampton Squad, Did Not Play

In recent years, a great deal of Liverpool’s transfer dealings were done in secret, out of the public spotlight. Often a new transfer rumor wouldn’t emerge until the deal was nearly over the line.

This has not been the case with Southampton’s defensive midfielder Romeo Lavia. Indeed, Liverpool connected journalists have been giving regular updates on the negotiations, which currently seem to be at a standstill, with a roughly £10 million evaluation gap between the clubs.

Since no transfer was imminent, the 19-year-old midfielder was included in Southampton’s matchday squad, though he did not make it onto the pitch. For their part, Southampton scored a late winner in their season opener, away to Sheffield Wednesday.

Both Mel Reddy and Paul Joyce have reported that Liverpool’s £41 million bit, including add-ons, was rejected by Southampton, who are still holding out for a bid closer to £50 million. Moreover, unless Liverpool have an ace up their sleeve, Lavia appears to be their top choice to fill Fabinho’s boots in the defensive midfield role.

It is likely that this transfer saga will drag out a bit longer, potentially even up to deadline day.