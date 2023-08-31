Liverpool Reportedly Agree €40M Ryan Gravenberch Transfer with Bayern

It appears as though Liverpool and manager Jürgen Klopp have finally gotten their man, with Liverpool set to complete the signing of Ryan Gravenberch a full year after the 21-year-old Dutch midfielder chose Bayern Munich over the Reds.

Following 24 hours that saw a rapid escalation in the long-running transfer saga, the latest via The Athletic’s David Ornstein is that the two clubs have agreed on a €40M fee and the player is set to travel to Merseyside tonight to undergo his medical.

Previous reports, including from the Bayern end, suggested a €30M fee might be enough to secure the player. It will be interesting, then, to see where the final fee and breakdown ends up, though in any case it’s clear this is a player Klopp rates highly.

After courting Gravenberch while he was at Ajax last year, seeing him as a potential long-term successor to Jordan Henderson in the eight, the Reds returned this summer after he had a difficult first year at Bayern and signalled he wanted out.

The arrival of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, though, for a time made it difficult to see where he might fit in a rebuilding side. That, though, will now be a question for Klopp to solve—and one he hopefully already has the answer to.

Gravenberch’s arrival will be the Reds’ final move of this summer’s massive midfield overhaul, though there remains a slim chance a late deal could still be done for a centre half depth and developmental option if the right player is available.