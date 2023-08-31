Official: Nat Phillips Joins Celtic on Half-Season Loan

At the start of the summer transfer window, the talk around Nat Phillips was that the now 26-year-old centre half might finally be in line to get a permanent move away from the club and with it a chance at playing time and growing his career.

With no suitable offers materializing, though, talk had again turned to potential loan destinations over the past month, with a move to the Championship seeming likely. Instead, on the penultimate day of the window Phillips is heading north to Scotland.

Over the past 24 hours, Celtic emerged as a contender for Phillips. The move is now official, with the centre half heading north to join the defending Scottish Premiership champions who are set to play in the Champions League this season.

The Bolton Baresi made a name for himself in 2020-21 when a centre half injury crisis led to him making 20 appearances and helping the Reds earn a top four finish. Hopefully in Scotland he finds playing time—and maybe even a permanent new home.