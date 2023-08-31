Bayern Expect €30M Liverpool Bid to Complete Ryan Gravenberch Transfer

Over the past week, Liverpool have accelerated their interest in 21-year-old Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, one of Jürgen Klopp’s top midfield targets last summer but a player who at the time chose Bavaria over Merseyside.

After a difficult season for Bayern with less than 1,000 minutes player, though, Gravenberch wanted out. And over the past 24 hours, that accelerated interest appears to have brought the two sides very close to a final agreement.

Having worked out a framework for an acceptable deal, a formal €30M offer is expected to arrive from Liverpool in the coming hours and the player has been left out of training today anticipating an imminent flight to Liverpool.

There remains some skepticism over how Liverpool fit another advanced profile into a midfield well stocked with players who can support the attack while remaining thin when it comes to those who can screen the defence.

It’s clear, though, that Gravenberch is a player the club—and likely manager Klopp as well—rate exceptionally highly, having tried to sign him last summer, and it also seems clear the club see him as great value for €30M.