Bayern Reportedly Want €30M as Liverpool Push to Sign Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool’s long-running interest in Ryan Gravenberch could be set to see the club finally land a player they first targeted last summer only to see the 21-year-old Dutch midfielder in the end pick Bayern Munich ahead of them.

Following a disappointing first year in Germany that saw him record less than 1,000 total minutes across all competitions, there were rumblings early in the summer Gravenberch wanted out—and that Liverpool wanted him in.

Now, with two days left in the transfer window, there has been a flurry of reports suggesting a deal is close with the clubs currently engaged in negotiations, Gravenberch desiring the move, and Bayern wanting a €30M fee.

There had been some skepticism surrounding continuing rumours linking the Reds given Gravenberch largely operates as an eight—and question marks as to whether the player has the engine to regularly push for 90 minutes.

He would on paper at least seem solidly behind new signings Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister in the pecking order, and wouldn’t clearly be ahead of Curtis Jones or Harvey Elliott—never mind Thiago Alcantara when fit.

For a player who was upset about his limited chances at Bayern, the path to playing time for him with the Reds might be even more congested unless Jürgen Klopp sees in him a player with the potential to also cover at the six.

It could also be simply that based on their scouting of him when he was at Ajax, Liverpool see the chance to capture a talented young player they rate highly and see as potentially being undervalued in the current market.

Regardless, it appears increasingly likely that if Liverpool are to sign another midfielder, it will be Gravenberch. Bayern, meanwhile, are said to be open to selling in order to fund a push to sign Fulham destroyer João Palhinha.