Rumour Mongering: Ansu Fati Prefers Liverpool Move to Joining Tottenham

There was a time when young Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati was linked with Liverpool. And there was a time when the 20-year-old was considered untouchable by the Catalan club. It appears that at least in the case of the later, that isn’t the case any more.

According to the local chatter out of Spain, Fati has fallen down the pecking order at for the Catalan giants and is now being pushed to depart the club before the transfer window slams shut on Friday, and it’s Tottenham Hotspur lined up as his destination by agent Jorge Mendes.

However, Fati doesn’t want Tottenham. Instead, it’s Liverpool or fellow La Liga side Atletico Madrid that are his preferred destinations. The problem there for him being—and it’s rather a big one—that it appears neither are currently looking to spend big on an attacker.

While not fitting the profile as the departed Harry Kane, his departure does mean that Spurs have the money and space for a forward. For Liverpool to have space would likely require the shock departure of Mohamed Salah. For Atleti, Carrasco would have to depart for Saudi Arabia.

Neither departure is currently considered likely given the lateness in the transfer window, but it seems as though Fati might just try to drag things out with Tottenham until the very end in the hopes a destination preferable to Spurs eventually presents itself.