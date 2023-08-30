French Reports Claim Ibrahima Konaté Has Rejected Saudi Approach

Having signed Fabinho from Liverpool earlier in the summer and in recent days being said to be making a late push for Mohamed Summer in the closing days of the transfer window, Al-Ittihad seems to have something of a fondness for poaching from the Reds.

And according to RMC’s Fabrice Hawkins, their interest doesn’t stop at Fabinho and Salah, with an approach said to have already been made for Ibrahima Konaté—but with the 24-year-old French centre half and first choice defensive partner to Virgil van Dijk having turned them down.

In response, Al-Ittihad turned to Jean-Clair Todibo, a highly talented 23-year-old Nice defender linked with Manchester United, but that player too is said to prefer remaining at his current club, perhaps with an eye to a move to a bigger league next summer.

Following that second rejection, Al-Ittihad may have then turned to another Liverpool centre half in Joe Gomez, fourth on the depth chart for the Reds but a player whose homegrown status would make him difficult to replace, especially at this late stage in the transfer window.