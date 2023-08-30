Rumour Mongering: Phillips to Leave on Loan

According to The Athletic, Liverpool FC defender Nat Phillips will likely leave on loan before Friday. The Reds have reportedly been open to letting Phillips leave on a permanent deal or loan this summer. The defender has two more years left on his deal.

The report says Phillips is “desperate” to play regular first-team football. He has suitors in the Championship, with Middlesbrough the only club named. It’s totally understandable as he’s firmly behind the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, Jöel Matip, and Joe Gomez in the centre-back pecking order. Phillips had looked likely to move on last summer but was kept on as another injury crisis in the defensive ranks looked plausible.

Earlier this year, in January, Newcastle and West Ham were linked with Phillips. This summer, Leeds United and Feyenoord were also reportedly interested in him, but nothing materialised.

I really hope something works out for big Nat. He’s clearly a capable player, if not at the level of a title-chasing side. Many teams could use a player like him, and he deserves more than just warming the bench for another season.