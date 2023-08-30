 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rumour Mongering: Phillips to Leave on Loan

The Bolton Baresi’s search for regular football continues.

By dxtehsecks
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Liverpool Pre-Season Training Session Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

According to The Athletic, Liverpool FC defender Nat Phillips will likely leave on loan before Friday. The Reds have reportedly been open to letting Phillips leave on a permanent deal or loan this summer. The defender has two more years left on his deal.

The report says Phillips is “desperate” to play regular first-team football. He has suitors in the Championship, with Middlesbrough the only club named. It’s totally understandable as he’s firmly behind the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, Jöel Matip, and Joe Gomez in the centre-back pecking order. Phillips had looked likely to move on last summer but was kept on as another injury crisis in the defensive ranks looked plausible.

Earlier this year, in January, Newcastle and West Ham were linked with Phillips. This summer, Leeds United and Feyenoord were also reportedly interested in him, but nothing materialised.

I really hope something works out for big Nat. He’s clearly a capable player, if not at the level of a title-chasing side. Many teams could use a player like him, and he deserves more than just warming the bench for another season.

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liverpool Offside Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Liverpool FC news from Liverpool Offside