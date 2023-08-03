Liverpool Youngster Joins Oxford

We all want to hear about incoming transfers these days — perhaps Liverpool’s third Roméo Lavia bid has been prepared prepared at this point — given the Reds squad’s limited numbers in midfield, but the club is not currently acquiescing to our desires, and the only legitimate transfer news to come out of the club today is the sale of one of their youngsters.

Max Woltman has been on Merseyside since the age of five, and made his senior debut in Red as an 18-year old in a Champions League win over AC Milan at the San Siro in October of 2021. Since then, though, the teenager has only taken the pitch for the Reds once, the 4-1 win over Shrewsbury in the first round of the FA Cup that same year, spending last season on loan at League Two outfit Doncaster

Given the competition at the club, the odds of players from the youth ranks breaking through and becoming the next Trent Alexander-Arnold or Curtis Jones are always slim, and today the club confirmed that Woltman has joined Oxford United in League One for an undisclosed fee.

Upon his exit, the 19-year old took to social media to thank players, staff and fans for their contributions in his time at the club:

We wish Woltman all the best in the future. YNWA, Max!