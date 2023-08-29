Official: Billy Koumetio Joins USL Dunkerque on Season-Long Loan

Back in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, young French centre half Billy Koumetio made something of a name for himself as Liverpool’s next great hope, with Jürgen Klopp raving about the then 16-year-old’s power and composure.

The nature of player development can be difficult to predict, though, and we haven’t heard much of Billy the Kid since, with the player heading out on loan last season and struggling to get significant playing time with FK Austria Wien.

His time at the Austrian Bundesliga club saw him earn 11 first team appearances before his loan was cut short in January and the player returned to Merseyside to play with the U21s. Now, he’s off on loan again, this time to USL Dunkerque.

The French Ligue 2 side are in that country’s second division for the first time in their existence after earning promotion from the third tier Championnat National, and survival and solidifying their place there will be the goal this year.

For Koumetio, now 20, it’s probably not where he or anyone at the club expected he would be at this point, but then player development can be difficult to predict. Hopefully, then, Koumetio can get himself back on track at Dunkerque