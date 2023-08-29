Middlesborough Reportedly Want Nat Phillips on Loan

Nat Phillips was key to Liverpool’s unexpected push to secure a top four finish in 2020-21 after the defence, having started the year with just three senior centre halves after the club failed to sign the necessary reinforcements, was hit by an injury crisis.

The consensus was that while a regular role moving forward with the Reds was unlikely, Phillips had shown he was good enough to contribute for a mid-table side, in England or elsewhere. Instead making that move, though, he’s ended up stuck at Liverpool.

In the following two seasons, a half-season Championship loan with Bournemouth was responsible for 18 of his 23 total appearances since that 2020-21 campaign, and once again it appears as though a permanent move isn’t going to happen for the player.

According to The Athletic’s James Pearce, a loan is more likely, with Championship side Middlesborough a possible landing spot. Hopefully, if it materializes, it will give Phillips the platform to once again show he’s good enough to play for a top half side.

And if it does, hopefully this time around Liverpool will allow the player, who turned 26 in March, the chance to actually move on permanently and make something more of his career than that of a fondly remembered cult hero for his 2020-21 role.