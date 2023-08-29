Rumour Mongering: Bayern Waiting for Liverpool Push for Gravenberch

With just three days left before the transfer window slams shut, Liverpool remain short of expectation on the recruitment front with time running out to bring in the required midfield and defensive depth that had been expected following a summer of upheaval.

Despite that, at least for public consumption the club seem to be stuck in a state of eyeing, considering, and monitoring a lengthly list of rumoured targets, perhaps the most solidly-linked of the lot being Bayern Munich 21-year-old midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

The young Dutchman has been linked with the club repeatedly since the close of last season, and according to Sky Germany there is a degree of expectation a push could be made by Liverpool and with it a bid in the coming days. For now, though, we wait.

We also wonder, at least a little, at the continuing focus on a player most thought was out of the picture when Dominik Szoboszlai arrived. Gravenberch is a willing worker—though there are questions about his ability to go 90 minutes—but not a defensive specialist.

Links to Brazilian deep lying playmaker André, cultured destroyer Cheick Doucouré, or even rumours of revived interest six-eight hybrid Manu Koné make sense from a squad building perspective. Gravenberch, on paper at least, seems a little bit harder to fit in.

Whatever the reality of the situation, we won’t have long to wait to find out if Liverpool can get in the depth signings they appear to need—in midfield and defence both—or if they chose to head into the meat of the 2023-24 season recklessly thin in key areas.