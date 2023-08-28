Rumour Mongering: Al-Ittihad Prepared to Pay £86M for Mohamed Salah

Recent transfer chatter about a late push by Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al-Ittihad to sign star Mohamed Salah this summer could turn out to have some substance to them following a fresh report citing some specifics of the offer that could be on the table.

According to CBS Sports’ James Benge, a fee of €100M up front (reported in Euros, naturally, since it sounds bigger even if it’s not the currency of Liverpool, Saudi Arabia, or the United States where CBS Sports are based) is what Al-Ittihad are willing to pay.

Further add ons could take the fee of £86M in Liverpool’s local up to €150M in Euros or £129M in Brexit Bucks, but not all the add-ons are said to be particularly achievable—though what not particularly achievable means for a Pro League side is anyone’s guess.

If accurate, this does not appear to be a new development but rather further details behind stories that kicked off late last week that the Pro League may have seen an opening to sign a player they didn’t go into the summer thinking would be achievable for them.

With a week left to run in the window, then, Liverpool’s strong signal last week that the player is not for sale regardless offer on the table would have been made with awareness of the numbers and there is no reason to think that stance might have changed.

Somewhat bothersome, perhaps, is the fact that for the Pro League the transfer window doesn’t shut until September 20th, meaning this story might not stop when the transfer window closes this week in England on the evening of Friday, September 1st.

Given Liverpool’s unlikeliness to consider even negotiating for the sale such a key player so late regardless fee, one does perhaps have to ask why Al-Ittihad have left it until the close of the window in England with the season already started to make their push.